REGER Rev. George L. May 19, 2023, Pastor Emeritus of Blessed Trinity Church, son of the late Lawrence G. and Eva (Schwender) Reger; brother of the late Frederick M. (Carm) Reger; uncle of David (Christine), Julianne (John) Relosky and Lynnmarie (Michael) Lynch; great uncle of Jonathan, Amber, Andrew, Justin and Aiden; dear friend and colleague of Sr. Barbara Horan, SSJ. Visitation will be Thursday 2-6 PM in Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave. beginning with the reception of Fr. Reger's body at 2 PM and ending with a prayer service at 6 PM. Visitation on Friday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM celebrated by Bishop Michael W. Fisher, Bishop of Buffalo. Interment in United German and French Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity Church Roof Fund or National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at vanddfuneralhome.com
REGER Rev. George L.
