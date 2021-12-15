Regency Builders unveils a new model home in Orchard Park

Regency Builders, LLC has announced the grand opening of its newest model home, located at 3 Golden Crescent Way in Orchard Park.
Residing within the Pleasant Acres West Subdivision, this custom-built home features just under 2,600 sq ft of living space and is situated on over a one-half acre homesite.
This modern-traditional styled home is highlighted by its open-concept living areas and large gathering spaces.
With taller 9’ ceilings and 8’ doors on the first floor, these areas include a formal dining room, custom kitchen w/solid surface countertops, adjacent dining area, walk-in-pantry, private half bath, and a welcoming great room, making the entire first floor of this home perfect for entertaining. Also included on the first floor, are hand-built storage cubbies crafted by local tradesmen, and a functional home office.
“With all the changes that life has handed everyone these past couple years, we are taking notice that more and more of our customers are now working from home. By helping create a quiet and private workspace early-on in the design phase, we are helping to facilitate a great need for our customers that now require that dedicated space at home,” said Rocco Roshong of Regency Builders.
“If designed properly, this is where working professionals can achieve the goal of keeping their work-life organized and separate from their everyday home-life, all-the-while being conveniently located under one roof, “ he said.
Meeting the needs of its customers is the driving force behind Regency Builders. “It is truly what continues to make us a leader in the custom home building industry, here in WNY,” said Roshong.
The second floor of this home has a large owner’s bedroom, which includes a raised box ceiling and private en-suite bathroom with ceramic tile flooring, a spa-styled glass shower w/ tile, and luxurious granite countertops that includes a built-in make-up station.
Three additional bedrooms are also included, as well as a centrally located main bathroom that features a large double-bowl vanity and a soaking tub/shower combo.
Also featured throughout the home, are a variety of walk-in closets and private linen storage areas. Exterior features include a partially stoned front, and a sizeable maintenance-free deck at the rear of the home. Perfect for entertaining.
Located less than one-half mile from the Village of Orchard Park, the proximity of the neighborhood makes it very convenient for local dining, shopping, banking, schools, parks, and recreational areas.
“We absolutely love the beauty of Orchard Park, and all that it has to offer to its residents. It just doesn’t get any more convenient than this beautiful neighborhood here at Pleasant Acres.” said Roshong.
The Grand Opening of this one-of-a-kind custom home is today, Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. and by appointment. Regency is also very excited to announce an additional twenty-two homesites at Pleasant Acres, that will be available for building exclusively with the home builder later this year.
Current phase homesites at Pleasant Acres West Subdivision still remain, with homes starting in the $470’s. Homesites are also available for building in East Amherst, Clarence and Lancaster.
For more information, call Regency Builders at 716-517-7439, or visit RegencyBuildersLLC.com.