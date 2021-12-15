Regency Builders unveils a new model home in Orchard Park

Regency Builders, LLC has announced the grand opening of its newest model home, located at 3 Golden Crescent Way in Orchard Park.

Residing within the Pleasant Acres West Subdivision, this custom-built home features just under 2,600 sq ft of living space and is situated on over a one-half acre homesite.

This modern-traditional styled home is highlighted by its open-concept living areas and large gathering spaces.

With taller 9’ ceilings and 8’ doors on the first floor, these areas include a formal dining room, custom kitchen w/solid surface countertops, adjacent dining area, walk-in-pantry, private half bath, and a welcoming great room, making the entire first floor of this home perfect for entertaining. Also included on the first floor, are hand-built storage cubbies crafted by local tradesmen, and a functional home office.

“With all the changes that life has handed everyone these past couple years, we are taking notice that more and more of our customers are now working from home. By helping create a quiet and private workspace early-on in the design phase, we are helping to facilitate a great need for our customers that now require that dedicated space at home,” said Rocco Roshong of Regency Builders.