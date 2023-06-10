June 4, 2023, age 71; beloved partner and love of his life for more than 30 years to Kim Rossi. He will be sadly missed by Michael (Barbara) Keating and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Monday, June 12, 2023 from 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry) where family and friends are invited to share remembrances during this time. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at https:// www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. Billy was a United States Army Veteran, Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus and Manager of the Erie County Sheriff's Pipe & Drum Band. He was also the Owner & Operator of Mulligan's Brick Bar in Allentown. Share memories and condolences on Billy's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
REGAN William E. "Billy"
