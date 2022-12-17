REFERMAT Leon

Of Buffalo, NY, December 14, 2022, at age 85. Beloved husband of Carol (Mikos); loving father of Jessica Mikos and Eric Mikos; dear brother of the late Felix, Susan Pietras, Antoinette "Toni", Walter and Edward Refermat; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St., (near Grant) Sunday from 2-6 PM, where prayers will be held Monday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., at 9:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Leon was retired from Bethlehem Steel, where he had worked for over 40 years. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
