 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

REFERMAT Leon

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Of Buffalo, NY, December 14, 2022, at age 85. Beloved husband of Carol (Mikos); loving father of Jessica Mikos and Eric Mikos; dear brother of the late Felix, Susan Pietras, Antoinette "Toni", Walter and Edward Refermat; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St., (near Grant) Sunday from 2-6 PM, where prayers will be held Monday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., at 9:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Leon was retired from Bethlehem Steel, where he had worked for over 40 years. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News