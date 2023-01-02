 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Read the NFL's full statement after Hamlin's collapse during Bills-Bengals game

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Bengals first

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and the team walk off the field after play was suspended after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was taken off by ambulance during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The National Football League postponed the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was rushed to the hospital after medical personnel administered CPR and oxygen. Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition late Monday, the NFL said.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL said in its statement.

Read the full statement below:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

People are also reading…

Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News