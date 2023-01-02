Read the NFL's full statement after Damar Hamlin's collapse during Bills-Bengals game

The National Football League postponed the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was rushed to the hospital after medical personnel administered CPR and oxygen. Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition late Monday, the NFL said.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL said in its statement.

Read the full statement below:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.