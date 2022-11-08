Rasmus Dahlin to return to Sabres' lineup against Coyotes

Rasmus Dahlin's absence from the Buffalo Sabres' lineup will last only one game.

Dahlin, along with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, are expected to be on the ice with the Sabres when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night in KeyBank Center.

Dahlin did not play Saturday in Tampa Bay because of an upper-body injury suffered the previous night in Carolina. He explained to reporters following the morning skate Tuesday that the injury occurred when his shot after a whistle drew the ire of the Hurricanes.

A skirmish broke out and Dahlin felt discomfort in his neck after the game. He was replaced in the lineup in Tampa Bay by Lyubushkin, who missed the previous three games with a bothersome lower-body injury. Lyubushkin skated 22:14 in the 5-3 loss to the Lightning but sat out the morning skate Tuesday, as the Sabres continue to manage his workload.

Dahlin, 22, ranks second among all NHL defensemen in goals (7) and points (15) while averaging a career-high 25:54 of ice time. He skated next to Jacob Bryson at the morning skate Tuesday. Here's a look of the Sabres' lines and pairings during the skate:

Sabres’ lines/pairs at the skate with Lyubushkin not out there:Mittelstadt-Thompson-PeterkaSkinner-Cozens-Tuch Asplund-Krebs-OlofssonQuinn-Girgensons-OkposoBryson-DahlinClague-PowerPilut-FitzgeraldDavies, Hinostroza extras. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) November 8, 2022

Eric Comrie is expected to start in goal for Buffalo. He has an .894 save percentage and 3.39 goals-against average in eight appearances this season. The Sabres have scored at least one power-play goal in six straight games and Peterka will skate on one of their man-advantage units against Arizona.