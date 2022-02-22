Rasmus Dahlin returns to Sabres practice while Victor Olofsson sits with illness

Dahlin did not know when his injury happened in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Colorado, but he had two heavy collisions in the third period. One was the controversial play behind the Avalanche net where Dahlin was dumped and high-sticked by Colorado defenseman Jack Johnson but no penalty was called as Alex Newhook scored the game-winning goal at the other end of the ice.

"You want to win games and when stuff like that happens, it's unfortunate," Dahlin said. "I'm not complaining. It's hockey. It goes so fast out there. It just (stinks) that they scored on that play. Life goes on."

Meanwhile, winger Victor Olofsson missed practice with what Granato termed a non-Covid illness and won't be making the trip to Montreal. He's expected to join the club in St. Louis in preparation for its game against the Blues on Friday night in Enterprise Center. The trip finishes Sunday in Dallas.

The Sabres have called up winger Brandon Biro from Rochester, although Granato said it's no sure thing the 23-year-old Penn State product will make his NHL debut in Montreal.

Biro has had a breakout season in Rochester with nine goals and 36 points in 39 games. He's third on the team in scoring and tied with JJ Peterka for the club lead in assists.

Defenseman Will Butcher also returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a knee injury Jan. 30 in Arizona. There is no timetable yet for his return to game action but Butcher will be going on the road trip to continue to work out with the team.

