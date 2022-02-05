Rasmus Dahlin in All-Star debut: A goal, an assist, lots of ice time and a loss

LAS VEGAS -- Rasmus Dahlin was in the thick of the action in his first appearance at the NHL All-Star Game here Saturday.

The Buffalo Sabres' 21-year-old defenseman tied for team-high honors in playing 7 minutes, 41 seconds of the 20-minute game as his Atlantic Division club lost to the Central, 8-5, in the second semifinal in T-Mobile Arena.

Dahlin scored a goal on a breakaway in the second half, sliding the puck between the legs of Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros, and registered an assist on a goal by Boston's Patrice Bergeron. Dahlin had a team-high four shots on goal and his trio in the 3-on-3 event included Bergeron and Detroit captain Dylan Larkin.

"It was all good. It was really fun to play with those guys," Dahlin said.

Dahlin was also stymied by the best save of the day, as Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot made a spectacular toe stop of a Dahlin backhand when it appeared the net was wide open.

"It was a great save. I got robbed there. So I wanted it back and kind of got it back," Dahlin said.