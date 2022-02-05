 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rasmus Dahlin in All-Star debut: A goal, an assist, lots of ice time and a loss
NHL All Star Game Hockey

Atlantic Division's Jonathan Huberdeau, of the Florida Panthers, right, congratulated by Rasmus Dahlin, of the Buffalo Sabres, left, and Brady Tkachuk, of the Ottawa Senators, after scoring against the Central Division during the first period of a semifinal NHL All-Star hockey game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS -- Rasmus Dahlin was in the thick of the action in his first appearance at the NHL All-Star Game here Saturday.

The Buffalo Sabres' 21-year-old defenseman tied for team-high honors in playing 7 minutes, 41 seconds of the 20-minute game as his Atlantic Division club lost to the Central, 8-5, in the second semifinal in T-Mobile Arena.

Dahlin scored a goal on a breakaway in the second half, sliding the puck between the legs of Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros, and registered an assist on a goal by Boston's Patrice Bergeron. Dahlin had a team-high four shots on goal and his trio in the 3-on-3 event included Bergeron and Detroit captain Dylan Larkin.

"It was all good. It was really fun to play with those guys," Dahlin said. 

Dahlin was also stymied by the best save of the day, as Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot made a spectacular toe stop of a Dahlin backhand when it appeared the net was wide open.

"It was a great save. I got robbed there. So I wanted it back and kind of got it back," Dahlin said.

Dahlin's parents, brother, sister and girlfriend all attended the game. The family will be returning to Sweden on Sunday. Dahlin will go back to Buffalo to resume the Sabres' season Thursday against Columbus in KeyBank Center.

The Metropolitan Division won the title and the $1 million prize with a 5-3 win over Central. 

