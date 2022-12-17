December 8, 2022; of Clarence, NY; age 75; Beloved wife of the late Anthony D. Rader. Devoted mother of Denise (Paul) Bliss, Dawn (James) Erhardt and Natalie (Brian) Fleischman. Cherished grandmother of Paul Michael, Lily, Ely, Ethan, Cole, Logan and Luke. Loving daughter of the late Francis Montville and Jeanette (Robert) Scheib. Dear sister of Sandra Montville, Joanne (Doug) Harrell and the late Patricia (Bill) Ayers. Also survived by nieces, nephews and her furry companion Weezy. Always with a warm smile and loving heart. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM from St. Paul Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Road. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Buffalo City Mission. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
RADER Deborah E. (nee Montville)
