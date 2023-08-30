Of Depew, at the age of 63, Suddenly on August 25th, 2023. Beloved Husband and Best Friend of Cathy J. (nee Devine) and the late Jo Anne (nee Weaver) Radder. Cherished Dad of Elizabeth A. (Daniel) Reedy and Jennifer L. (Matthew) Cullen. Proud Papa of Jack, Maggie & Patrick Cullen and Daniel & Anna Reedy. Dear Brother of Mark (Elaine), Dennis (Ellie), Neal (Mary), Daniel (Michele), Theresa (Ronald) Kupka and the late David Radder and the late Patricia L. (Norman E., Jr.) Gannon. Dear Brother-in Law of Paul & Nancy Swannie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends; especially Herbie Schick. Visitation Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (716824-4000). Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's R. C. Church, 5271 Clinton St.; Elma on Friday at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery. "Whitey" was "One of a kind"; a devoted family man and a dedicated Buffalo sports fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to ALS Foundation-Upstate New York Chapter. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL .com
