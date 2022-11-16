 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PYRAK Mary Ann (nee Lapczenski)

PYRAK Mary Ann (nee Lapczenski) Of Amherst, NY, November 12, 2022, at age 89. Beloved wife of Theodore J. Pyrak for 67 years; loving mother of Charles (Eileen) Pyrak, Arthur (Jane) Pyrak and Laura (David Nolte) Pyrak-Nolte; cherished grandmother of Phillip, Anne, Emma Rose, Matthew, Andrew, William and Nicholas; greatgrandmother of Lucy; dear sister of the late Patricia (Alfred) Kukla, Paul (Catherine) Lapczenski and Suzanne (John) Troidl; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Friday from 4-8PM. AMass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Saturday at 10AM. Please assemble at Church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. If desired, donations in Mary Ann's memory may be made to Assumption Church Preservation Fund. Mary Ann was a graduate of Nardin Academy (Salutatorian) and D'Youville College (magna cum laude) and was an avid golfer. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com

