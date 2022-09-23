Life with a new kitten is full of joy, entertainment, and love. When you adopt me you'll be sure to... View on PetFinder
Priscilla
Related to this story
Most Popular
The power of Levy's famous line is, in part, what prompted the Bills to bring him back as a surprise Monday night.
Police described the homicide as "an isolated incident" and said there was "no hazard to the public."
The victim was identified in multiple media reports from Florida and Western New York as Carson Senfield, 19, a University of Tampa student.
Marv Levy first uttered the words nearly 70 years ago:
“Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?”
Alan Pergament: Orlovsky, Riddick split of analysis is unnecessary but not as annoying as ESPN split screen
"If I wanted to split the screen, I would have done it myself," says Pergament, who comments on more highs and lows of the telecast.
Hyde has sought more expert opinion on his injury out of town, a league source told The News.
Joel Allen was joined on the field by wife Lavonne. Both were wearing Allen's No. 17 Bills jerseys.
“Dane has full movement in his extremities, which is good, and I mean you go from the real part of it here; you go from being a coach to just being a human when I'm out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance,” McDermott said.
The newsroom, administrative offices, Amplified Buffalo and audience staff will relocate to the Larkin at Exchange Building, where The News will lease and occupy about 20,000 square feet.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL for taunting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after Diggs' touchdown in the Bills' season-opening victory, according to NFL Media.