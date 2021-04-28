PRETTY GIRL

Tags
“Let the punishment fit the crime. Suspension. OK. But to destroy the careers and lives of these people doesn’t merit the firings," Danny Neaverth said.
People who are separated from their loved ones by the closed border have been increasingly outspoken, calling on both governments to loosen restrictions.
In their filing, government lawyers said they believe Douglas MacKinnon "has transferred and concealed his assets and stonewalled discovery efforts to avoid collection efforts."
JoAnn Russ was thrilled when a letter arrived about her pension from a former employer. She could receive a lump sum payment of $183,838. A year later, she was informed there had been a mistake.
For the first time, the State Department added Canada to its "do not travel" list, which names countries that Americans should avoid for safety reasons.
After decades of vacancy or neglect, the historic Pierce-Arrow Administration Building on Elmwood Avenue once again has people occupying its three floors.
The first Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for the city of Buffalo faced heavy push-back Wednesday, as a key city panel objected to a suburban-style fast-food layout that violated the Green Code.
“You don’t want to be where I am now," Shredd said. "Take it serious and get vaccinated.”
The $10 million project will bring single-family waterside homes, townhouses, condominiums and shops to the beach, along with a new restaurant.
A Hamburg man was arrested on numerous vehicle and traffic charges after he led police on a chase through three Western New York counties.
