Of West Seneca, NY, passed away on August 24, 2023 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 57 years of the late Jane A. (nee Waclawski) Pordum; proud and beloved father of Pamela Pordum, Dr. Laurie Pordum (Dr. Christopher McKee) and Dr. Frederick (Patricia) Pordum II; adored grandfather of Katherine, Frederick III, Sarah, Alexander, Matthew, and William; son of the late Frank and Anna (nee Buczek) Pordum; loving brother of Virginia (late Leonard) Antos and the late Daniel (late Theresa) Pordum and late Francis (Rebecca) Pordum; dear brother-in-law of Diana (late Larry) Roblee and the late John (Marlene) Waclawski; also loved by several late aunts and uncles, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 3-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 8:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15 AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.