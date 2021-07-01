Tags
The Grand Island amusement park will soon have a new name, new attractions and, by next month, an open waterpark, says new owner Gene Staples.
Serious financial problems have hit the Buffalo law firm that attorney Ross M. Cellino Jr. started last year after a messy breakup with his business partner, Stephen E. Barnes.
Brianna Oyewo has learned over the years that losing pounds and maintaining weight loss takes more than an unsustainable crash diet.
A new and fiery Byron W. Brown sought to revive his failed mayoral campaign Monday with a whole new persona, and former County Executive Joel A. Giambra and Delaware Councilmember Joel P. Feroleto have indicated that they may also join the fray.
By retiring as a teacher and collecting her pension, Lisa Chimera may not collect any further pension benefits as a county legislator.
“If there wasn’t a challenge, I would be disappointed,” said Council President Darius G. Pridgen.
On her campaign website, Walton lists 14 short-, medium- and long-term goals under the heading "public safety."
Jay Skurski answers all of your Buffalo Bills questions in the latest edition of the Bills Mailbag.
"I get the front door is still 120 years old, but I don’t get why they want to save this building that’s falling down," Krista Voelker said. "We’re just basically in disagreement with what it is."
Following a push by Buffalo's business community to urge Mayor Byron W. Brown to wage a write-in campaign for November's general election, supporters of India B. Walton say they can play that game, too.
