POLLO Edward T.

POLLO Edward T.
October 14, 2022, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Hammer); dear father of Michael (Sheila) Pollo and Kolleen (Howard) Michel; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Visitation Sunday, 1-4 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Monday, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Edward was a WWII US Marine Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Inc. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com

