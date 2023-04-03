DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump will plead not guilty when he appears in a Manhattan state court Tuesday to face criminal charges, his defense lawyer said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "We will very loudly and proudly say 'not guilty,'" Joe Tacopina said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg convened the grand jury in January to investigate Trump's role in hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. The panel voted to indict Trump but the charges remain under seal.

Tacopina said he believes Trump faces several misdemeanor charges and signaled a defense he is likely to launch.

"Somehow, a state prosecutor has taken a misdemeanor and tried to cobble together and make it a felony by alleging a violation of federal campaign violations which the FEC said didn't exist," he said. "The team will look at every potential issue that we will be able to challenge, and we will challenge."

Tacopina said the defense "very much anticipates a motion to dismiss because there's no law that fits this." But he said he would not seek an immediate dismissal because "that would be showmanship and nothing more."

– Bloomberg News