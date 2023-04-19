GOP against replacing Feinstein on panel

WASHINGTON – Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Republicans won't allow Democrats to temporarily replace California Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee, arguing that they only want a stand-in to push through the most partisan judges.

McConnell called the effort to place a substitute on the panel as Feinstein recovers from a case of shingles "an extremely unusual" request with no known precedent.

"Let's be clear," said McConnell in remarks on the Senate floor. "Senate Republicans will not take part in sidelining a temporarily absent colleague off a committee just so Democrats can force through their very worst nominees."

Feinstein, 89, has been absent from the Senate since February, creating a headache for Democrats who are hoping to use their majority to confirm as many of President Biden's judicial nominees as possible. Amid some calls for her resignation, the California senator issued a statement last week instead asking to be temporarily replaced on the Judiciary panel. McConnell made clear that will not happen.