Police: Two men shot, one dead following large gathering
A 27-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot early Sunday morning "during some type of large gathering," according to the Buffalo Police Department. 

Two men were shot during the gathering on Glenwood Avenue near Kehr Street in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood, according to police, who responded to the call just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

The two victims were transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

The 27-year-old man was declared deceased at ECMC while a 24-year-old man was listed in stable condition, police said.

The victims were not identified. A police investigation continues. 

The Buffalo Police Department asks anyone with information to call or text its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

