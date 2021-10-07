PlayAction newsletter: Star QBs need help from run game in Bills, Chiefs showdown

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Oct. 7, 2021
Brought to you by Russell's Steaks, Chops & More
Run game is key for Bills, Chiefs
All of the attention will be focused on quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in Sunday night’s showdown game, but the running game for both teams will have a huge say in the outcome.
The Bills tried to lay back in coverage in the first meeting with Kansas City last year, but Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire gashed them for 161 rushing yards.
The way to defend high-powered passing attacks is to lay back in coverage. That opens up opportunities to run. Will it be the Bills or Chiefs that take more advantage Sunday night?
Conversely, the Bills' running backs faced the same kind of "light boxes" from the Chiefs' defense but managed just 15 carries for 42 yards in the regular-season meeting and nine carries for 32 yards in the AFC title game.
That put too much pressure on Allen to constantly throw into tight windows in the K.C. secondary.
Buffalo has been running better so far this season, which is encouraging.
The Bills' defense, meanwhile, will have to get some standout plays by its defensive linemen in one-on-one blocking situations in order to keep Edwards-Helaire from running wild again.
FURTHER INSIGHT
- Trying to stop the run with six men is the prudent way to try to contain both the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Allen. Read more
- So far so good for what is shaping up as what could be the deepest defensive line unit in Bills team history. The Bills are playing the defensive line in waves more than at any time in the Sean McDermott era. Read more
- Rookie tackle Spencer Brown had a successful first start in the NFL. The Bills’ third-round draft pick gave up only one hurry against the Texans. Read more
- Coming Friday: Allen faces boom-or-bust opportunities vs. K.C.'s big blitzes.
Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.
Brought to you by Russell's Steaks, Chops & More