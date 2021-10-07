PlayAction newsletter: Star QBs need help from run game in Bills, Chiefs showdown

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Run game is key for Bills, Chiefs



All of the attention will be focused on quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in Sunday night’s showdown game, but the running game for both teams will have a huge say in the outcome.

The Bills tried to lay back in coverage in the first meeting with Kansas City last year, but Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire gashed them for 161 rushing yards.

The way to defend high-powered passing attacks is to lay back in coverage. That opens up opportunities to run. Will it be the Bills or Chiefs that take more advantage Sunday night?