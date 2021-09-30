PlayAction newsletter Sept. 30, 2021: Texans, Bills a study in roster-building contrasts

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Sept. 30, 2021

The one-player away fallacy



Two organizations that have gone in opposite directions meet this week when the Houston Texans visit the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans are an example of the fallacy of the “one-player away” principle.

Houston operated like it was just one missing piece away from the Super Bowl and has ruined its roster by mortgaging the future.

Take a closer look at how the Bills have stocked their roster with draft picks -- and the Texans haven't -- in this week's installment of PlayAction.