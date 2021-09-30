PlayAction newsletter Sept. 30, 2021: Texans, Bills a study in roster-building contrasts

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Sept. 30, 2021
The one-player away fallacy
Two organizations that have gone in opposite directions meet this week when the Houston Texans visit the Buffalo Bills.
The Texans are an example of the fallacy of the “one-player away” principle.
Houston operated like it was just one missing piece away from the Super Bowl and has ruined its roster by mortgaging the future.
Take a closer look at how the Bills have stocked their roster with draft picks -- and the Texans haven't -- in this week's installment of PlayAction.
The Texans have just five starters from the last five draft classes. The Bills have 11 starters from the last five draft classes. A big reason for the lack of production from top picks is Houston traded away two first-round picks and a second-rounder in 2019 to Miami for tackle Laremy Tunsil.
The Texans are in full rebuilding mode but have the second-oldest roster in the league, with an average age of 27.09 years. The Bills' roster was ninth-oldest to start the season.
FURTHER INSIGHT
