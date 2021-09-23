PlayAction newsletter Sept. 23, 2021: Bills quick game key vs. Washington

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Sept. 23, 2021
A look at the Bills' pivot routes
Look for Josh Allen to be getting the ball out of his hands quickly Sunday when the Buffalo Bills meet the Washington Football Team.
Why? All four of Washington’s starting defensive linemen are first-round draft picks from the previous four years, led by Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
See how the Bills can attack Washington's elite front four with a quick-game passing concept that Buffalo uses with success.
Washington’s front four might not be quite as good as the Pittsburgh front four Buffalo faced in Week One, but it’s close.
The Bills’ offense is well equipped to get the ball out of Allen’s hands quickly with its spread formations.
Cole Beasley is one of the best slot receivers in the NFL at running the pivot, or whip route. It's an option route against man coverage in which he can break inside or outside, depending on the leverage of the defender. Against zone coverage, he can pivot and sit in the hole in the zone. Former New England Patriots Wes Welker and Julian Edelman ran this route with great success their entire NFL careers.
