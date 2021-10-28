PlayAction newsletter Oct. 28, 2021: Matt Milano is a weapon as a blitzer for Bills

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Oct. 28, 2021
Brought to you by Russell's Steaks, Chops & More
Matt Milano gets after the QB
Linebacker Matt Milano is a fun player to watch because of the ways the Buffalo Bills coaches use him as a weapon.
Milano was a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 and he has demonstrated the quickness and knack for playmaking that makes him a cornerstone of the Bills’ defense.
The Bills like to use him on blitzes, and he can be a terror up the “A gap,” the space on either side of the center. Milano got some pressures on A-gap blitzes in the first meeting with the Miami Dolphins in Week Two.
Watch for the Bills to challenge the Miami Dolphins' protection schemes by threatening the A gaps with linebacker Matt Milano. Is he blitzing or dropping back? Here's a look at how it could cause problems for Miami.
“It causes a lot of unsureness from the offense," Milano said. "They may not know if they have to block down, if they have to block out. They don’t know who’s coming, who’s dropping. They’ve got to know their rules. There can be a lot of confusion on the offensive side of the ball in those double A gaps.”
The Bills sacked Miami QBs six times in the 35-0 win in Week Two. Pressure again will be key for the Bills in Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium.
FURTHER INSIGHT
- The specter of Josh Allen looms over the Dolphins this week as they contemplate a franchise-altering decision: Do they mortgage a big chunk of their future in a trade for Deshaun Watson?. Read more
- Miami had the No. 1-ranked third-down defense in the NFL last season, holding foes to just a 31% conversion rate. Through seven games this season, it is 31st on third downs, allowing 51.5% conversions. Read more
- Emmanuel Sanders' feet-on-the-ground perspective has helped the Bills this season. His experience has been an asset both on and off the field. Read more
- Josh Allen has been blitzed at a drastically reduced rate this year. Opponents have sent five or more pass rushers at him on just 12.9% of his dropbacks, according to Buffalo News charts. Read more
Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.
Brought to you by Russell's Steaks, Chops & More