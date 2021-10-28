PlayAction newsletter Oct. 28, 2021: Matt Milano is a weapon as a blitzer for Bills

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Oct. 28, 2021

Matt Milano gets after the QB



Linebacker Matt Milano is a fun player to watch because of the ways the Buffalo Bills coaches use him as a weapon.

Milano was a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 and he has demonstrated the quickness and knack for playmaking that makes him a cornerstone of the Bills’ defense.

The Bills like to use him on blitzes, and he can be a terror up the “A gap,” the space on either side of the center. Milano got some pressures on A-gap blitzes in the first meeting with the Miami Dolphins in Week Two.