PlayAction newsletter Oct. 21, 2021: Bills' offense works to sell the run

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Oct. 21, 2021
Bills make use of play-action game
Every opponent knows the Buffalo Bills are a pass-first team, and every defense sets its plan to try to contain Josh Allen and his deep receiving corps.
However, that doesn’t mean the threat of the run isn’t a big factor in helping the Bills throw the ball effectively. The Bills ranked No. 1 in the NFL in play-action fakes last year, faking a handoff on 36% of their pass plays. So far this season, the Bills are using play action on 32% of pass plays, according to Buffalo News charts, still a high percentage.
The reality in the NFL is play-action run fakes are effective in influencing the defense even if the running game isn’t rolling.
How do the Bills work hard to sell their play-action run fakes, and why are they so effective? We take a look at some ways the Bills design their offense to help enhance the pass game.
The Bills pass the ball on first down under normal game circumstances – not counting when they’re protecting a big lead – more than any other team in the NFL. Their first-down pass rate is about 64%.
The Bills do a good job of taking extra steps to sell their run fakes, which create bigger windows through which Allen can throw.
