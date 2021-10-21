 Skip to main content
PlayAction newsletter Oct. 21, 2021: Bills' offense works to sell the run
PlayAction newsletter Oct. 21, 2021: Bills' offense works to sell the run

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Oct. 21, 2021 

Bills make use of play-action game

Every opponent knows the Buffalo Bills are a pass-first team, and every defense sets its plan to try to contain Josh Allen and his deep receiving corps.

However, that doesn’t mean the threat of the run isn’t a big factor in helping the Bills throw the ball effectively. The Bills ranked No. 1 in the NFL in play-action fakes last year, faking a handoff on 36% of their pass plays. So far this season, the Bills are using play action on 32% of pass plays, according to Buffalo News charts, still a high percentage.

The reality in the NFL is play-action run fakes are effective in influencing the defense even if the running game isn’t rolling.

How do the Bills work hard to sell their play-action run fakes, and why are they so effective? We take a look at some ways the Bills design their offense to help enhance the pass game.

The Bills pass the ball on first down under normal game circumstances – not counting when they’re protecting a big lead – more than any other team in the NFL. Their first-down pass rate is about 64%.

The Bills do a good job of taking extra steps to sell their run fakes, which create bigger windows through which Allen can throw.

  • The upcoming schedule after the bye week looks favorable for the Bills’ defense. The next three opponents all are in the bottom eight in the league in scoring. Read more
  • Were the Bills too conservative defensively Monday night? They will have to think hard about it if there’s another meeting with Tennessee. Read more
  • Micah Hyde is 67 games and four-plus years into his Bills career. It’s time to call him the finest free safety to play for the Bills. Read more

Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.

