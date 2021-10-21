PlayAction newsletter Oct. 21, 2021: Bills' offense works to sell the run

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Oct. 21, 2021

Bills make use of play-action game



Every opponent knows the Buffalo Bills are a pass-first team, and every defense sets its plan to try to contain Josh Allen and his deep receiving corps.

However, that doesn’t mean the threat of the run isn’t a big factor in helping the Bills throw the ball effectively. The Bills ranked No. 1 in the NFL in play-action fakes last year, faking a handoff on 36% of their pass plays. So far this season, the Bills are using play action on 32% of pass plays, according to Buffalo News charts, still a high percentage.

The reality in the NFL is play-action run fakes are effective in influencing the defense even if the running game isn’t rolling.