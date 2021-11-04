PlayAction newsletter Nov. 4, 2021: Bills' larcenous defense aims to stay on a roll

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Nov. 4, 2021
Brought to you by Russell's Steaks, Chops & More
Bills on interception watch
Talented young quarterbacks often take time to learn what they can get away with against NFL defenses. How great is their big arm against the tighter windows they see in the NFL?
That’s why the Bills will be on interception watch this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and next week when they visit the New York Jets.
Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the first pick in the NFL draft in April. He has looked good at times this year, but he has nine interceptions, tied for second most in the league.
Big-armed, uber-talented rookie quarterbacks sometimes trust their throwing talent a little too much when they get to the NFL. Here's a perfect example of a mistake on an interception.
The Bills have 11 interceptions in seven games, and they have the highest interception rate in the league (per pass attempt faced). They also lead the NFL in turnover ratio at plus-13.
Jacksonville is minus-11 on turnover ratio. The Jaguars must do a much better job of protecting the ball if they want any chance to pull an upset of the Bills.
