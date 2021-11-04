PlayAction newsletter Nov. 4, 2021: Bills' larcenous defense aims to stay on a roll

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Nov. 4, 2021

Bills on interception watch



Talented young quarterbacks often take time to learn what they can get away with against NFL defenses. How great is their big arm against the tighter windows they see in the NFL?

That’s why the Bills will be on interception watch this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and next week when they visit the New York Jets.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the first pick in the NFL draft in April. He has looked good at times this year, but he has nine interceptions, tied for second most in the league.