PlayAction newsletter Nov. 18, 2021: Elite athletes will be on display when Bills face Colts

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Nov. 18, 2021
Watch great athletes on the offensive line
The Indianapolis Colts boast an amazing collection of athletes on their offensive line.
The Bills’ defense will have its hands full with trying to neutralize the speed and power of the Colts’ run blockers in Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium.
Four of the five Colts’ offensive linemen are among the best athletes at their positions in the NFL. Eric Fisher was the No. 1 pick in 2013. Quenton Nelson was No. 6 in 2018. Center Ryan Kelly was the 18th pick in 2016 and right tackle Braden Smith was 37th in 2016.
There is an analytic measurement for draft picks called the RAS score – the Relative Athletic Score. It ranks a player’s measurements – height, weight, speed, vertical jump, long jump, etc. – on a scale of 1 to 10 in comparison with all the other players drafted at the same position.
Fisher scored a 9.82. Smith was 9.71, Nelson was 9.67, Kelly was 9.54. They’re all among the top 30 or so at their position in the last 30 years.
The Indianapolis Colts' offensive linemen, especially guard Quenton Nelson, are good at getting downfield to block on wide running plays and screen passes. Here's a look at how the Colts use Nelson as a weapon in the passing game.
One of the big matchups in the game is Nelson vs. Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Nelson has made first-team All-Pro each of his three NFL seasons.
Oliver got the top RAS score among defensive linemen in his 2019 draft class – 9.87. Oliver is having a very good season for the Bills.
FURTHER INSIGHT
Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.
