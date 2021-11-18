PlayAction newsletter Nov. 18, 2021: Elite athletes will be on display when Bills face Colts

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Nov. 18, 2021

Watch great athletes on the offensive line



The Indianapolis Colts boast an amazing collection of athletes on their offensive line.

The Bills’ defense will have its hands full with trying to neutralize the speed and power of the Colts’ run blockers in Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium.

Four of the five Colts’ offensive linemen are among the best athletes at their positions in the NFL. Eric Fisher was the No. 1 pick in 2013. Quenton Nelson was No. 6 in 2018. Center Ryan Kelly was the 18th pick in 2016 and right tackle Braden Smith was 37th in 2016.

There is an analytic measurement for draft picks called the RAS score – the Relative Athletic Score. It ranks a player’s measurements – height, weight, speed, vertical jump, long jump, etc. – on a scale of 1 to 10 in comparison with all the other players drafted at the same position.