PlayAction newsletter Nov. 11, 2021: Looking at Bills' play-calling on second and long

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Nov. 11, 2021
Run or pass on second & long?
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has built a reputation as an aggressive play-caller.
Could he be more aggressive when the Bills find themselves in second-and-long situations? It’s an interesting question that has developed at midseason. The Bills lead the NFL in passing rate on first down (not counting the fourth quarter, when teams with the lead are running out the clock).
On second down with 8 to 11 yards to go, the Bills rank 28th in passing rate, at 59%. The league average is 68%. Statistics show NFL teams are better off passing on second and long than running.
The Bills have had success using the short pass like a running play to gain positive yardage. Could they be doing it a little more in some situations? Here's a look at one of the plays that works when the Bills get "behind the sticks" on second down.
As the Bills go on the road to face the New York Jets, pay attention to the play calls on second and long and the defensive fronts. Is the defense sitting back, inviting the Bills to run the ball?
FURTHER INSIGHT
- Sean McDermott doesn’t want his team playing scared or losing its composure after laying a Tyrannosaurus egg in North Florida. But he clearly is expecting an intense week of preparation before the trip to face the Jets. Read more
- So much for one of the Bills’ impressive offensive streaks. The Bills’ string of games in which they gained 20 or more first downs was snapped at 23, third most ever, in Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville. Read more
- The Bills’ stunning defeat was more about losing the physical battle in the trenches on the offensive line than any strategic silver bullet opponents have found to stymie the Bills. Read more
