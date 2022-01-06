PlayAction newsletter Jan. 7, 2022: Why the Micah Hyde-Jordan Poyer duo is so good

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Appreciating the Hyde-Poyer duo
The conclusion of the Buffalo Bills' regular season is a good time to appreciate the dynamic safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.
This is their fifth year together in Buffalo. It arguably has been their best yet, cementing their ranking as the greatest safety tandem in team history. Hyde and Poyer have five interceptions apiece, which makes them No. 1 in the NFL for a safety tandem.
The fact the Bills rank No. 1 in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed entering Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets is a testament to the reliability of the two.
You always hear people talk about how great Hyde and Poyer are at disguising their intentions. Arguably the Bills’ defensive play of the year was an example of their excellent presnap coverage disguise. Here's a breakdown:
Hyde is the best free safety the Bills ever have had. Buffalo arguably has had a better strong safety in its history. George Saimes is a Wall of Famer and was a member of the 24-man all-decade team for the American Football League. But Poyer ranks right up there behind Saimes in Bills annals.
