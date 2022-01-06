PlayAction newsletter Jan. 7, 2022: Why the Micah Hyde-Jordan Poyer duo is so good

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Jan. 6, 2022

Appreciating the Hyde-Poyer duo



The conclusion of the Buffalo Bills' regular season is a good time to appreciate the dynamic safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

This is their fifth year together in Buffalo. It arguably has been their best yet, cementing their ranking as the greatest safety tandem in team history. Hyde and Poyer have five interceptions apiece, which makes them No. 1 in the NFL for a safety tandem.

The fact the Bills rank No. 1 in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed entering Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets is a testament to the reliability of the two.