PlayAction newsletter for Sept. 9: Communication key for Bills' defense

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Sept. 9, 2021
A challenge for Bills' defense
The Buffalo Bills’ defense has to get ready for a much different looking Pittsburgh opponent this week than the Steelers’ outfit that visited Orchard Park last December.
Last year, the Steelers had a dink-and-dunk, horizontal passing offense and couldn’t run the ball. They ranked 32nd in the league in rushing.
In this week's PlayAction video, Mark Gaughan details a jet sweep Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada popularized during his coaching days at the college level.
But the Steelers have re-tooled. They drafted running back Najee Harris of Alabama in the first round. They have a new offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, who is known for using a ton of pre-snap shifting and motion into his plays.
Shifting early in the game allows the offense to assess how the defense plans to line up against different formations, and it forces the defensive players to adjust, communicate and “play faster.”
The good news for the Bills is they have 11 defensive starters back from last season. They’ve seen this a lot, but their communication and ability to adjust will be tested a lot more than in last year’s game.
