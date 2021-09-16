PlayAction newsletter for Sept. 16: How Bills have attacked Miami's man coverage

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Sept. 16, 2021

Bills WRs vs. Miami man coverage

The Miami Dolphins like to play man-to-man coverage. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ receivers burned the Dolphins’ man coverage in two meetings last season.

Will the Dolphins show supreme confidence in their defensive backs on Sunday when the Bills visit South Florida? It will be one of the key things to watch in the showdown of AFC East rivals.

See how the Buffalo Bills have used deep over routes to beat Miami's man-to-man pass coverage. It's a key matchup to watch in Sunday's game between the Bills and Dolphins.