PlayAction newsletter for Sept. 16: How Bills have attacked Miami's man coverage

Sept. 16, 2021
Bills WRs vs. Miami man coverage
The Miami Dolphins like to play man-to-man coverage. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ receivers burned the Dolphins’ man coverage in two meetings last season.
Will the Dolphins show supreme confidence in their defensive backs on Sunday when the Bills visit South Florida? It will be one of the key things to watch in the showdown of AFC East rivals.
See how the Buffalo Bills have used deep over routes to beat Miami's man-to-man pass coverage. It's a key matchup to watch in Sunday's game between the Bills and Dolphins.
The Bills have built a receiving corps that is outstanding at getting quick separation from defenders. That’s key against man coverage. Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis all are good route-runners.
The Bills have won five straight games against Miami. Allen has produced 18 touchdowns (15 passing and three rushing) with just two interceptions in those five games.
