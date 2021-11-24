 Skip to main content
PlayAction newsletter for Nov. 24: Saints can play maximum coverage vs. Bills
PlayAction newsletter for Nov. 24: Saints can play maximum coverage vs. Bills

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Nov. 24, 2021 

Saints like their 3-man rush

New Orleans Saints have an outstanding defensive secondary and sometimes they will go all-in on maximum coverage.

New Orleans uses a three-man pass rush almost 20 percent of pass plays, most in the NFL. In 2020, they used a three-man rush 12 percent of the time, which was eighth most in the league. Flood the passing lanes with coverage men and force the quarterback to fire into tight windows.

The Saints' defense enters the Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills ranked No. 10 in the NFL in yards allowed.

Not many defenses rush only three men at the quarterback very often. The New Orleans Saints have been doing it a fifth of the time this year - which is a lot. Here's a look at how New Orleans uses its unorthodox, three-man rush.

WATCH VIDEO

If the pass blocking is good against a three-man rush, the quarterback can have all day to wait for a receiver to come open. The problem for offenses is when the Saints get to the quarterback even though only three men are rushing five blockers. New Orleans has one of the best defensive linemen in the league in Cameron Jordan – he was on the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s. He’s a handful for offensive tackles and guards.

New Orleans has two outstanding coverage cornerbacks in Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Robey. One of their best defensive linemen, end Marcus Davenport, is dealing with a shoulder injury. His status will be something to watch before the game.

FURTHER INSIGHT

Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.

