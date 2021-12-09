PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 9: Tom Brady can test Bills' great deep coverage

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Dec. 9, 2021
Will coverage hold up vs. Brady?
You would expect a quarterback in his 40s to become a lot less effective throwing the deep ball.
It’s not really true for 44-year-old Tom Brady. He led the NFL in 2020 in deep pass attempts and yards on deep passes – throws 20 or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Defenses are protecting deep more this year but Brady still ranks fifth in deep attempts.
The Bills’ defense is great at preventing explosive pass plays. Buffalo has allowed only 20 passes of 20-or-more yards all season, best in the NFL.
Can they keep Brady from hitting the deep ball Sunday in Tampa?
The multitude of weapons on the Tampa Bay offense allows quarterback Tom Brady more opportunity to hit deep balls. Here's a look at a way the Buccaneers dictate matchups and stretch the field in the passing game.
Look for the Bills to play a lot of two-deep safety coverages and for Brady to check down the ball underneath a lot in Sunday's game. It helps that Tampa deep threat Antonio Brown is out this week. But Tampa star receiver Mike Evans still is good downfield. He's tied for fifth in catches of 20 or more yards this season.
The Bills have led the NFL since the start of 2017 in fewest deep passes allowed.
