PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 9: Tom Brady can test Bills' great deep coverage

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Dec. 9, 2021

Will coverage hold up vs. Brady?



You would expect a quarterback in his 40s to become a lot less effective throwing the deep ball.

It’s not really true for 44-year-old Tom Brady. He led the NFL in 2020 in deep pass attempts and yards on deep passes – throws 20 or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Defenses are protecting deep more this year but Brady still ranks fifth in deep attempts.

The Bills’ defense is great at preventing explosive pass plays. Buffalo has allowed only 20 passes of 20-or-more yards all season, best in the NFL.

Can they keep Brady from hitting the deep ball Sunday in Tampa?