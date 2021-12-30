PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 31: A closer look at Bills' run-pass options in red zone

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Dec. 31, 2021
Bills' RPOs: Big pros, some cons.
The Buffalo Bills are adept at run-pass option plays.
Put the ball in Josh Allen’s hands and let him make a play. It’s a good strategy.
On an RPO, Allen reads a “conflict defender,” a safety or linebacker. If that player is leaning toward the run, Allen can pull the ball out of the running back’s hands and pass. If that player is backing up into coverage, Allen can hand the ball off. In theory, the Bills have a numbers advantage either way the defense plays it, especially when it’s zone coverage. Allen is counting the defenders in the box and making a play.
It has worked in some key moments. Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a TD on an RPO in Tennessee and Gabriel Davis for a TD on an RPO at home vs. New England.
The Bills' use of run-pass option plays has worked well a lot. But there is a potential downside to any strategy. Here's a look at examples of upside and downside with RPOs in the red zone for the Bills.
One potential downside on RPOs is the offensive linemen might not fire off the ball with the same explosiveness and physical style because if they get too far off the line of scrimmage and the QB decides to throw, they could be illegally downfield.
The best cutting-edge offenses in the NFL make good use of RPOs. Look for how the line fires off the ball - or doesn't - to identify run-pass options in this week's game vs. Atlanta.
