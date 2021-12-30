PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 31: A closer look at Bills' run-pass options in red zone

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Dec. 31, 2021

Bills' RPOs: Big pros, some cons.



The Buffalo Bills are adept at run-pass option plays.

Put the ball in Josh Allen’s hands and let him make a play. It’s a good strategy.

On an RPO, Allen reads a “conflict defender,” a safety or linebacker. If that player is leaning toward the run, Allen can pull the ball out of the running back’s hands and pass. If that player is backing up into coverage, Allen can hand the ball off. In theory, the Bills have a numbers advantage either way the defense plays it, especially when it’s zone coverage. Allen is counting the defenders in the box and making a play.

It has worked in some key moments. Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a TD on an RPO in Tennessee and Gabriel Davis for a TD on an RPO at home vs. New England.