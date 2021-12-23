 Skip to main content
PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 23, 2021: Can Bills prevent Pats' big-play runs?
PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 23, 2021: Can Bills prevent Pats' big-play runs?

  • Updated
BY MARK GAUGHAN

Dec. 23, 2021 

Pats linemen are beasts on move

The New England Patriots showed every kind of run under the sun in beating the Buffalo Bills on a blustery night in Orchard Park three weeks ago. New England ran 46 times and passed three.

The Patriots are especially good at opening holes with their offensive linemen on the move. It's basic power football, with a pulling lineman leading the way. Buffalo's defense ranks No. 1 in yards allowed, but the Bills are 16th in rushing yards allowed.

The Patriots’ right tackle is 6-foot-8, 380-pound Trent Brown and when he comes rumbling down the alley on pull plays, defensive backs have to make a decision on whether to get in his way. Here's a look at a power run the Patriots have used this season.

The frustrating thing for the Bills' defense is it has stopped the run for long stretches of games against good opponents. But big breakout runs have hurt, like the 64-yard TD scamper by New England's Damien Harris in the first meeting.

The Pats used six offensive linemen on 26 run plays in the game and gained 163 yards. Take away the big TD run and the Bills held the Pats' power personnel to a more respectable 3.96 yards a carry. Can the Bills keep the Pats from big-play runs Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.?

FURTHER INSIGHT

  • It’s Judgment Day in a lot of ways for the 2021 Bills on Sunday. Actually, let’s call it Judgment Day, Part 1, since the final judgment on the Bills will be made based on what they do in January. Read more
  • The Bills have had good production out of first-down runs the past two weeks. Can the Bills keep it going against a physical New England defense? Read more
  • The Patriots rank No. 2 in the NFL in red zone defense, holding foes to 46% success. Buffalo managed to convert only 1 of 4 red-zone trips in losing to the Pats, 14-10, earlier this month. Read more

Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.

