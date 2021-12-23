PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 23, 2021: Can Bills prevent Pats' big-play runs?

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Dec. 23, 2021
Pats linemen are beasts on move
The New England Patriots showed every kind of run under the sun in beating the Buffalo Bills on a blustery night in Orchard Park three weeks ago. New England ran 46 times and passed three.
The Patriots are especially good at opening holes with their offensive linemen on the move. It's basic power football, with a pulling lineman leading the way. Buffalo's defense ranks No. 1 in yards allowed, but the Bills are 16th in rushing yards allowed.
The Patriots’ right tackle is 6-foot-8, 380-pound Trent Brown and when he comes rumbling down the alley on pull plays, defensive backs have to make a decision on whether to get in his way. Here's a look at a power run the Patriots have used this season.
The frustrating thing for the Bills' defense is it has stopped the run for long stretches of games against good opponents. But big breakout runs have hurt, like the 64-yard TD scamper by New England's Damien Harris in the first meeting.
The Pats used six offensive linemen on 26 run plays in the game and gained 163 yards. Take away the big TD run and the Bills held the Pats' power personnel to a more respectable 3.96 yards a carry. Can the Bills keep the Pats from big-play runs Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.?
