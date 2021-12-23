PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 23, 2021: Can Bills prevent Pats' big-play runs?

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Pats linemen are beasts on move



The New England Patriots showed every kind of run under the sun in beating the Buffalo Bills on a blustery night in Orchard Park three weeks ago. New England ran 46 times and passed three.

The Patriots are especially good at opening holes with their offensive linemen on the move. It's basic power football, with a pulling lineman leading the way. Buffalo's defense ranks No. 1 in yards allowed, but the Bills are 16th in rushing yards allowed.