PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 2: Bills special teams always on guard vs. Pats

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Dec. 2, 2021

Patriots excel in kicking game



The Buffalo Bills’ special teams will need to be on guard in Monday night’s showdown with the New England Patriots.

One of the less-heralded credits to Bill Belichick’s coaching career is he is great at fielding outstanding special teams.

The Patriots’ special teams overall have ranked in the top half of the NFL 13 straight years. They’ve ranked in the top 6 for special teams in 8 of the last 11 years.