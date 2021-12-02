PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 2: Bills special teams always on guard vs. Pats

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Dec. 2, 2021
Patriots excel in kicking game
The Buffalo Bills’ special teams will need to be on guard in Monday night’s showdown with the New England Patriots.
One of the less-heralded credits to Bill Belichick’s coaching career is he is great at fielding outstanding special teams.
The Patriots’ special teams overall have ranked in the top half of the NFL 13 straight years. They’ve ranked in the top 6 for special teams in 8 of the last 11 years.
What makes the Patriots a challenge in the kicking game? They never make things simple for the opponent. Here's a look at the gamesmanship the Patriots have played on punt returns this season.
Two years ago, the Patriots blocked a Bills punt that was the difference in the game. Last year, the Bills got them back by completing a pass from a punt formation from Jaquan Johnson to Siran Neal.
Let's see who gets the better of the kicking game Monday night.
- It’s hard to draw too many conclusions about the defense in most of the Bills’ games. Obviously, the Bills were terrible in getting blown out by Indianapolis. But the defense has a mitigating factor: It was without run-clogger Star Lotulelei and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Read more
- Tre’Davious White is the most highly regarded player on the Bills’ defense, and the backups to White have limited experience. The next man up at White’s cornerback position is second-year player Dane Jackson. Read more
- Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver had another disruptive game in the middle of the defense on Thanksgiving. Oliver had a season-high six pressures on the quarterback and broke his sackless streak by sharing a sack with Efe Obada. Read more
