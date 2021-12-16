PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 16, 2021: Panthers' rush will test Bills' O-line

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Dec. 16, 2021
Another test for Bills' offensive line
Communication is key this week for the Buffalo Bills' offensive line against a Carolina defense that has big-time speed and a lot of moving parts.
Carolina ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt and is one of the top blitzing defenses in the league. They run a lot of stunts and twists on the defensive front. So the Bills' offensive line will have to do a lot of passing off of defenders to get everyone blocked.
It would be good if the Bills managed a little bit of a running game, to take pressure off the pass protection. This is not a defense you want to live against in third and long.
How do the Panthers "spin the dial late" to make it hard on an offensive line? Here's a look at a Panthers blitz that has caused problems this year.
Carolina comes to Orchard Park only 5-8, but the Panthers' defense ranks No. 2 in the NFL in fewest yards allowed and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.
Watch out for No. 53, Brian Burns, who runs 4.53 in the 40-yard dash. And for No. 43, Haason Reddick, who runs 4.52. Those are two edge rushers with the speed of wide receivers.
