PlayAction newsletter for Dec. 16, 2021: Panthers' rush will test Bills' O-line

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Dec. 16, 2021

Another test for Bills' offensive line



Communication is key this week for the Buffalo Bills' offensive line against a Carolina defense that has big-time speed and a lot of moving parts.

Carolina ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt and is one of the top blitzing defenses in the league. They run a lot of stunts and twists on the defensive front. So the Bills' offensive line will have to do a lot of passing off of defenders to get everyone blocked.

It would be good if the Bills managed a little bit of a running game, to take pressure off the pass protection. This is not a defense you want to live against in third and long.