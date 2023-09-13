September 8, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W.; loving mother of Mark (Elizabeth), Michael (Lynn), Paul (Pamela), Carol (John) Jakala, Christine (Greg) Kaszubski, Tim (Sharlene), Susan (David Feinstein), Matthew (Molly) and Sara (Mike) Sonberg; grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister of the late John Holmes. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-7 PM at PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Benedicts Church, Main St. at Eggert Rd., Eggertsville, Saturday morning at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to Brothers of Mercy Foundation, 4520 Ransom Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. On line condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com