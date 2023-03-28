March 26, 2023 of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving wife of Salvatore Pisano. Beloved mother of Domenica (David) Piwowarski, Daniela (Thomas) Fritz and Sabrina Pisano. Cherished Nonna of Alexa and Bryan Piwowarski. Loyal Nonna of George Piwowarski. Dear sister of Sabatino (Emily) Cimato. Dear sister-in-law of Giuseppe (Maria) Pisano and Concetta (late Luigi) Gaudio. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 3-8pm at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10am in St. Josaphat's Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590 or SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd. West Seneca, NY 14224.
PISANO Marianna (nee Cimato)
