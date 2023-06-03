June 2, 2023, age 94. Wife of the late Norbert; dear mother of Marcia (Michael) Szmania and the late Paul (Sue) Pijacki; loving grandmother of Christopher (Laura), and Jonathan (Anna Good fellow); great-grandmother of William, J.J., Haddie Mae, Grayson, Edith, and Eleanor; sister of the late Eugene and Donald Kozlowski; Also survived by dear family friend Mary Pijacki. Visitation Sunday, June 4, 1-4 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where services will take place on Monday at 10 AM. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.COM