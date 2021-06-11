 Skip to main content
Pigeon, awaiting sentencings, will be guest on Farina radio show
Pigeon, awaiting sentencings, will be guest on Farina radio show

LOCAL Pigeon plea CANTILLON

Continued delays in the sentencing of political operative G. Steven Pigeon are seen as an indication that he is giving prosecutors information. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)

 By Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

G. Steven Pigeon, the former Erie County Democratic Party chairman and political consultant who is awaiting sentencings in state and federal court, will be appearing on a Buffalo radio show. 

Pigeon will be a guest from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Tony Farina Show on WEBR Radio, AM 1440.

Farina told The Buffalo News that Pigeon will not discuss his guilty pleas in two political corruption cases, but will talk about a wide range of political issues, including upcoming local elections and the national political scene.

