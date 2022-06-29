PIETRUSZEWSKI Patricia G. (nee Olszowy) June 26, 2022, age 85, of Depew, NY and Ft. Myers, FL. Beloved wife of 63 years to Edward J. Pietruszewski; dearest mother of Martin (Rosemary), David (Wendy) and William (Lisa); loving grandmother of Dr. Kyle Ann (Al) Wotring, Kimberly (Clay), Martin G. (Michelle), Shiobhan (Michael) Dickenson, Britt, Mandy (Trevor) Self, Sammi (Jeremy) Lafary, Allyn (Amanda), Taylor, Preston; and ten great-grandchildren; daughter John and Genevieve (nee Auguszewicz) Olszowy; sister of Thomas Olszowy. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, July 1st from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Martha Parish, 10 FrenchRd., Depew at 10AM. Inurnment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Patricia's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, which she loved dearly, and was an avid cyclist and an active member of Niagara Frontier Bicycle Club. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.