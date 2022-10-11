 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PICONE — Loretta T. (nee Ventura)

October 9, 2022, of Clarence. Beloved wife of 52 years to Thomas Picone; loving mother of Lisa (Antonino) Campione and Rosalie (Neil) Bifulco; dear grandma of Joseph and Thomas Campione, Emma and Allison Bifulco; daughter of the late Salvatore and Rose (Latona) Ventura; sister of Samuel (Kathy) and the late James Ventura; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Thursday at 8:45 AM followed by Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations in Loretta's name may be made to the American Heart association. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com

