Photojournalism during the pandemic

Like many professions, much of the work necessary to operate The Buffalo News’ print and digital news platforms is being done remotely since the onset of the pandemic. The News’ journalists have, like millions of Americans, brought the office home.

But while reporters can use Zoom, one part of the job that is unavoidably proximate is photography. You can’t take someone’s picture without meeting them face to face.

The News’ Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss and her staff of seven full-time photojournalists were forced to confront the problem of in-person work in a socially distanced world head-on last March.

• • •

Curtiss said News photographers from the beginning made safety the top priority. It also meant observing social distancing at all assignments.

For photographers, 2020 was the year of the long lens.

It also meant trying to find photo subjects who themselves were willing to meet a photographer.