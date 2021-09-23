This dog is not at the shelter. Please do not call there for information. Use the email below. Phoebe was... View on PetFinder
Phoebe
Depew man accuses volunteer firefighter of disclosing private medical info at party after emergency call
The breach of confidentiality caused “unnecessary stress, emotional distress, anxiety, fear and embarrassment” for the college student, who is seeking $200,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit.
The players’ gestures have drawn a wide range of responses online, from applause to condemnation.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
Lawyer: Amherst man charged in Capitol attack 'accidentally' ended up with beaten officer's badge and radio
A video recording not yet shown to any court "seriously undercuts" the government’s case that Michael Sibick intentionally assaulted and robbed a police officer of his police badge and radio amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., his defense lawyer said.
Melissa Wendt, 52, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $195,000 from Audubon Machinery Corp., a North Tonawanda manufacturer of oxygen-generating equipment.
Allen played with patience, passion and veteran leadership. His poise was on display as he threw the football away five times, which went a long way to keeping drives alive and minimizing offensive miscues, writes Jim Kubiak.
Peters and Rivet were offered a new contract and turned it down, confirmed Mark Preisler, the executive vice president for media and content for PSE.
The Buffalo Police Department said the stabbing involved a domestic incident between a woman and her boyfriend shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Don't miss Jay Skurski's grades of the Buffalo Bills' performance in their 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Jason Wolf: Bills still the team to beat in AFC East; thrash Dolphins without Josh Allen at his best
The Bills proved two things on the way to a 35-0 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins on a sweltering Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.