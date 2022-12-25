December 20, 2022. Daughter of the late Frank M. and Clara L.(Benz) Petrie; twin sister of Mildred (late Emmett) Williams; sister of late Floyd, late Eleanor Petrie; late Harold, late Regina Petrie; Loving aunt of nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, December 27th from 2-5 PM at Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10 AM, in the Mercy Center Chapel. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery will be held following the Mass. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 716-822-1260.
PETRIE, RSM Rosemary Sr. "Marion Rose"
