 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peter aka Gus

Peter aka Gus
Support this work for $1 a month

Peter is a one year old Terrier mix. He weighs 45 lbs and is up to date on vaccinations and... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News