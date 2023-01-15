 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PENTNEY Roberta J. (nee Pierson)

  Updated
Passed on January 5th, 2023. Beloved wife of the late William M. Pentney. Loving mother of William R. (Jennifer Kuczenski) Pentney. Loving grandmother of Zachary Pentney. Loving sister of the late Mary Hodges, Helen J. (Willard) Freer, Bernard (Barbara) Pierson, and Dorothea (William) Ryan. Survived by nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday January 16th, 2023 from 3-6pm at Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday January 17th, 2023 at 9:00am at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Roberta's name. Online condolences may be made at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com

