December 11, 1940 August 22, 2023 Of Williamsville, NY, formerly of St. Augustine, FL, Chittenango, NY, and West Seneca, NY. Wife of 62 years of Robert Peissinger, mother of Karen Peissinger, mother-in-law of Matthew Venhaus, sister of Thomas Hughson, Jr. and William Hughson, and aunt of several nephews and nieces. Mabel earned an A.A.S. from Alfred State College, an R.N. from Onondaga Community College, and a B.S. in psychology from Empire State College, and she trained as a certified alcohol counselor. Mabel was a Girl Scout leader, community library trustee, architectural review committee chair, and avid volunteer for several charitable organizations. At Mabel's request, there will be no visitation or funeral, and her wish was to be cremated. If a memorial is desired, Mabel suggested Hospice Buffalo. Mabel and her family are grateful for the compassionate care and comfort provided by all the nurses, home health aides, and social workers.