DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Alito went on Alaska

vacation with donors

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepted a 2008 trip to a luxury fishing lodge in Alaska from two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court, and he did not disclose the trips on his financial disclosure for that year.

A story published late Tuesday by the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica states that in July 2008 Alito flew to a remote corner of Alaska aboard the private plane of businessman and Republican donor, Paul Singer. A hedge fund founded by the billionaire has brought roughly a dozen cases before the court since then, ProPublica reported. Alito did not recuse himself from participating in any of those cases.

Alito's three-day stay at the King Salmon Lodge was paid for by another wealthy donor, Robin Arkley II, the owner of a mortgage company then based in California. Leonard Leo, then a leader of the conservative legal group The Federalist Society, helped make arrangements for the trip, including securing a spot for Alito aboard Singer's jet, which would have cost Alito at least $100,000 if he chartered the jet himself, ProPublica reported.

Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file annual financial disclosure reports, w hich ask them to list gifts they have received. However, the high court is not subject to a binding code of conduct that applies to lower court judges, giving individual justices latitude to write and enforce their own rules.'

- Associated Press

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Plane that buzzed D.C.

crashed straight down

WASHINGTON - An unresponsive business jet that flew off course over the nation's capital plunged in a “near-vertical descent” into a Virginia mountain at a “high velocity” before bursting into flames, according to a federal report released Wednesday.

The preliminary findings shed little light on what might have caused the June 4 crash, which killed four people. However, outside observers and the plane's owner have theorized that a lack of oxygen may have led to the crash. Federal investigators found no cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder at the crash site, the National Transportation Safety Board report said.

The plane took an erratic flight path — turning around over New York’s Long Island to fly directly over Washington, D.C., some of the most heavily restricted airspace in the nation. That alarmed the U.S. military and prompted the Pentagon to scramble six F-16 fighter jets to intercept, causing a loud sonic boom over the region. Pilots of the fighter jets reported that the small plane's pilot appeared slumped over.

Outside aviation experts speculated earlier this month that the pilot likely lost consciousness from a lack of oxygen inside the jet when it climbed above 10,000 feet (3,000 meters), the altitude that typically requires cabin pressurization.

- Associated Press

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Lobbying group sues

over Medicare negotiations

A key drugmaker lobbying group has joined the legal fight against the federal government’s plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, is suing over plans laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act to give the federal coverage program more control over its pharmaceutical costs.

PhRMA said in a federal court complaint filed Wednesday that the act forces drugmakers to agree to a “government-dictated price” under the threat of a heavy tax. The complaint said Congress delegated too much authority to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to set prices.

It also says the program violates the due process clause of the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment “by exempting key decisions from public input and insulating them from administrative or judicial review.”

The lawsuit names HHS and its secretary, Xavier Becerra, as defendants. It also names Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

- Associated Press